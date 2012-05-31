* Agrees to 105-pence-a-share offer for Anglo-Dutch firm
* Logica backs bid, saying it will create global scale group
* Logica's shares up 69 pct, CGI shares also jump on TSX,
NYSE
By Paul Sandle and Euan Rocha
LONDON/TORONTO, May 31 Canada's top IT services
firm, CGI Group Inc , agreed to buy larger
Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc for $2.64 billion on
Thursday, a move that more than doubles its size, broadens its
clientele and pushes it firmly into Europe.
The deal, funded with debt and a C$1 billion ($965 million)
cash infusion from CGI's largest shareholder, Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec, will let Montreal-based CGI vastly expand
its European client base, while also catering to the needs of
its many North American clients that do business in Europe.
The new firm will rank No 6 in the world and will be in a
better position to compete against rivals including IBM,
Accenture, Cap Gemini, Tata Consultancy
and Infosys.
"The transaction at hand appears to offer immediate earnings
accretion, especially given the established position of Logica
in the European market where CGI can leverage relationships to
sell its products to clients," Desjardins Capital Markets
analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note to clients.
CGI shares rose 14 percent to C$23.95 in Toronto, while its
New York-listed shares rose 13.7 percent to $23.21. Logica's
shares closed 69 percent higher at 110.9 pence, well above the
offer price on hopes of a rival bid emerging.
CGI Chief Executive Michael Roach played down concerns about
the company's expansion into Europe at a time when euro zone
countries are mired in economic woes.
"The vast majority of Logica's revenue is derived from
Europe's largest economies - these include the UK, Germany,
France and the Nordics, which are attractive markets," he told
analysts on a conference call.
A sale of Logica, expected to close by September subject to
shareholder and regulatory approvals, would be the latest in a
trend of British technology groups being snapped up by richer
North American rivals.
Banking IT company Misys is being bought by private equity
group Vista, and last year U.S. technology giant Hewlett Packard
Co acquired software company Autonomy.
The Logica deal will more than double CGI's annual
revenue and number of employees, taking sales to C$10.4 billion
and staff numbers to 72,000 in 43 countries, CGI said.
CHALLENGING MARKET
Logica, which issued a profit warning and outlined plans to
slash 1,300 jobs late last year, has been hit hard by Europe's
economic problems, as clients shelved technology upgrades.
Logica Chief Executive Andy Green said the company needed
scale to compete for more multinational contracts, and its
position had been weakened by uncertainty in Europe.
"We are in a competitively intense industry and it's a
globalizing one where scale has become an ever more important
factor in both cost competitiveness and in service," he said.
But Societe Generale analyst Richard Nguyen said the deal
presents risks for CGI and could compress profit margins. He
noted that CGI enjoys a margin of almost 15 percent on earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT), while Logica's margins are in
the 6.5 to 7 percent range.
Nguyen said this could dilute EBIT margin and narrow the
trading multiple premium that CGI enjoys against its peers.
Cormark analyst Richard Tse said the takeover benefits CGI,
as it not only broadens the company's geographic presence, but
also its industry exposure.
"One of the main criticisms we hear most often on CGI Group
is its heavy exposure to government," said Tse, noting that the
deal will reduce CGI's government exposure to 18 percent from 42
percent.
Excluding acquisition and integration costs, the deal is
expected to boost CGI's earnings by 25 percent to 30 percent.
The deal also allows Quebec pension fund Caisse to raise its
stake in CGI. Caisse will get 46.7 million subscription receipts
exchangeable into new Class A shares in CGI at C$21.41. It will
own 25.1 percent of CGI subordinate shares when the deal closes.
CGI will draw C$650 million from an existing credit facility
and use C$2 billion in debt to fund the deal. The debt package
is being arranged by CIBC, National Bank of Canada
and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
BIG PREMIUM
Logica investors will receive 105 pence in cash for each
share, a 60 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price, under
the deal, which is backed by Logica's board and the holders of
18.2 percent of the stock.
"We think this is a good deal for Logica shareholders given
the long-term structural challenges the group faces," said Roger
Phillips of Merchant Securities. "We feel the CEO's strategic
plan has failed to work and so the business is in a state of
strategic drift."
Investec analyst Julian Yates believes that a rival bid for
Logica cannot be ruled out.
"Indian players may be seen as counter-bidders but this
would represent a material strategic risk considering the
cultural and business focus differences," he said.
Most analysts, however, dismissed the odds of a rival bid.
"We do not see any counter-offers from an offshore vendor, a
European or global peer or a private equity player," said Daud
Khan, an analyst with Berenberg Bank. He noted that Logica was
too large for some of its Indian rivals to swallow and would be
too much of a distraction for some North American and European
rivals at this time.
Logica was advised by Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank, while CGI was advised by Goldman Sachs.