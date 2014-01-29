GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip amid N. Korea concerns, dollar up on Mnuchin comments
* Dollar strengthens after Mnuchin supports stronger currency
TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian software company CGI Group Inc, which lost the contract to manage the U.S. healthcare enrollment website it helped build, posted a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.
The Montreal-based company had a net profit of C$189.8 million ($170 million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$137.8 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. It said revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.6 billion.
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.