TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian software company CGI Group Inc, which lost the contract to manage the U.S. healthcare enrollment website it helped build, posted a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

The Montreal-based company had a net profit of C$189.8 million ($170 million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$137.8 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. It said revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.6 billion.