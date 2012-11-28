Nov 28 Canadian IT services company CGI Group
Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss due to
costs associated with its acquisition of Logica Plc.
The Montreal-based company completed the $2.64 billion
acquisition of its larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica in August and
recorded a related charge of C$248 million in the quarter. ()
CGI posted a loss of C$168 million ($169 million), or 58
Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$70
million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned C$100 million, or 37
Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 41 Canadian cents
on revenue of C$1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 60 percent to C$1.61 billion.
The company, which provides technology outsourcing and
consulting services, booked C$1.52 billion in new contracts,
extensions and renewals, up 3 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of CGI, which has a market value of C$6.6 billion,
closed at C$24.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The
company's New York-listed shares closed at $24.22.