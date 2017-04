HONG KONG Dec 3 CGN Power Co. Ltd., China's largest nuclear power producer, raised about $3.2 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering on top of expectations, IFR reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the plans.

The 8.82 billion new shares were priced at HK$2.78 each, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$2.43 to HK$2.78 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said. That would put the total value of the offer at up to HK$24.52 billion ($3.16 billion). (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)