HONG KONG Dec 10 Shares in China's largest
nuclear power producer, CGN Power Co Ltd, are set to
surge 24.1 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday
as investors bet on a government-backed sector primed for
growth.
CGN Power raised about $3.2 billion after pricing the deal
at the top of a HK$2.43 to HK$2.78 per share marketing range.
. Shares in the state-controlled company are
indicated to open at HK$3.45, compared with their IPO price of
HK$2.78, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was
indicated to open down 0.2 percent.
The retail portion of the IPO was hugely over-subscribed,
triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters
to reallocate shares from institutional investors to
individuals, CGN Power said in a filing on Tuesday. The
institutional tranche of the deal was "very substantially
over-subscribed", the company added.
