BANGKOK Dec 8 A consortium led by Thailand
construction firm Ch Karnchang Pcl offered the lowest
bid of 23.44 billion baht ($652.92 million) for the government's
dual-track railway project, putting it in a position to win the
bid, a company executive said on Tuesday.
"CK group offered the bid at 23.44 billion baht," Prat
Thianchao, manager for International Business Development of Ch
Karnchang, told Reuters.
State Railway of Thailand opened an electronic auction for
construction work of the dual-track railway linking Jira Road in
northeastern Thailand to Khon Kaen province with the reference
price at 23.6 billion baht.
Italian-Thai Development Pcl, Sino-Thai Engineering
and Construction and Unique Engineering and
Construction Pcl had also made bid, officials of the
companies said.
($1 = 35.9000 baht)
