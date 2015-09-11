LONDON, Sept 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New Boko
Haram attacks have created a major hunger crisis in Africa's
Lake Chad region with malnutrition reaching "catastrophic"
levels in some areas, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on
Friday.
It is appealing for $16.3 million to deal with immediate
needs in Chad, Niger and Cameroon, where hundreds of thousands
of people are displaced and three quarters of a million are
going hungry.
Boko Haram insurgents, who have been fighting for six years
to establish an Islamist state in northeast Nigeria, have
stepped up attacks on neighbouring countries which joined a
Nigerian offensive against the Islamist group.
"More and more people are being driven into hunger because
of the impact of the Boko Haram violence. People are very
vulnerable and the crisis is escalating," said WFP spokeswoman
Adel Sarkozi, who visited the Lake Chad region this week.
"In the worst affected areas one in three children has acute
malnutrition. I visited health clinics which said three months
ago they saw 20 malnourished kids every day and now they see 80.
It's fair to say that it is catastrophic in some areas."
Sarkozi said more than 51,000 people who normally fish and
farm on fertile islands in Lake Chad had fled their homes in
recent weeks following attacks by militants, who have massacred
villagers and looted crops and livestock.
Some people had jumped into the water and swum for hours to
reach safety, she said, speaking by phone from Chad's capital,
Ndjamena.
"WAVES OF SUFFERING"
The displaced are now camped in makeshift shelters alongside
refugees who have fled fighting in Nigeria. The settlements are
strung out on barren land between the towns of Baga Sola and
Bol.
"What strikes me most is how precarious their situation is.
They're living in shelters which are very flimsy and patched
together. They are not really tents - they are like piles of
twigs," Sarkozi said.
"People are sitting outside in the heat looking very
traumatised and exhausted ... There are women who have seen
their husbands or children killed in front of them."
She said she had met a widowed mother of five who told her:
"I have not been able to sleep since what happened. Every time I
close my eyes, I see my husband being killed."
Most of the displaced are women and children - some of the
men have been killed or have migrated for work.
Sarkozi said people had planted crops on the islands but
could not risk returning to harvest them. Many lost their
livelihoods when Chad banned fishing on the lake for security
reasons and the conflict shut down cross-border trade with
Nigeria.
WFP said some families had resorting to selling livestock
and a third of households reported building up debts as they
struggled to survive.
Sarkozi said the crisis was creating "waves of suffering" in
an area which was already very poor. "The local people who have
been helping them and sharing their food now don't have food
either."
Boko Haram, which has killed and kidnapped thousands of
people in its insurgency, controlled an area the size of Belgium
earlier this year. The regional offensive has driven them from
much of this territory, but the militants have since struck back
with a renewed wave of raids and suicide bombings.
(Editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit www.trust.org)