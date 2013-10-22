* Work to resume after waste management plans put in place
* CNPC suspended in August due to "flagrant violations"
(Updates with official confirmation, detail on steps taken by
firm)
By Madjiasra Nako
N'DJAMENA, Oct 22 Chad has allowed China
National Petroleum Corporation to resume operations
suspended in August for violations of environmental standards
while drilling for oil in the south of the country.
Oil Minister Djerassem Le Bemadjiel halted CNPC's activities
after witnessing what he described as "flagrant violations of
environmental standards" at its Koudalwa field, about 200 km
(124 miles) south of the capital, N'Djamena.
The decision was sent to CNPC in a letter that Djerassem
wrote on Oct. 16, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
An oil ministry source, who asked not to be named, said the
authorisation came after CNPC improved its environmental
practices: building an incinerator to destroy waste and
purchasing a truck to transport sludge collected during the
drilling process.
In the letter, the ministry called on CNPC to strictly
respect environmental rules, in particular those concerning the
management of waste.
The dispute is the latest in a rocky relationship between
Chad and CNPC, which has been operating in the country since
2003 and recently won rights to begin exploration on new blocks.
The government shut down their 588 million-euro ($804.12
million) joint-venture refinery for several weeks in January
2012 in a row over the price of fuel for the local market. The
plant produces 20,000 barrels per day.
In the wake of CNPC's recent suspension, Chad ordered an
environmental audit of all oil explorations in the country to
check that rules were being respected.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Lewis)