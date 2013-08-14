N'DJAMENA, Aug 14 The government of Chad has
suspended all activities of a China National Petroleum
Corporation subsidiary for violations of
environmental standards while drilling for crude oil in the
south of the country.
Chad's oil minister Djerassem Le Bemadjiel told state radio
late on Tuesday that a decision had been taken to indefinitely
suspend CNPC's operations after a visit at the Koudalwa field
about 200 km (124 miles) south of the capital.
"We found flagrant violations of environmental standards by
the company," said Le Bemadjiel. "CNPC's behaviour was
unacceptable."
