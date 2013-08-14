(Adds details, quote, background)
N'DJAMENA, Aug 14 Chad has suspended all
activities of a China National Petroleum Corporation
subsidiary for violations of environmental standards while
drilling for crude oil in the south of the country.
Chad's oil minister Djerassem Le Bemadjiel told state radio
late on Tuesday that a decision had been taken to indefinitely
suspend CNPC's operations after a visit at the Koudalwa field
about 200 km (124 miles) south of the capital.
"We found flagrant violations of environmental standards by
the company ... CNPC's behaviour was unacceptable," said Le
Bemadjiel.
"Not only do they not have facilities to clean spilled
crude, there were also intentional spillages in order reduce
costs," the minister said.
Le Bemadjiel said China National Petroleum Corporation
International Chad (CNPCIC) dug trenches and dumped crude
without safeguards and then later asked local Chadian workers to
remove the crude without giving them protective gear.
CNPC's Chad subsidiary was not immediately available to
comment. Calls placed to CNPC's office in Beijing were not
picked up. The firm has been operating in Chad since 2003 and
recently won rights to begin exploration on new blocks in the
south of the Central Africa state.
The dispute is the latest in a rocky relationship between
Chad and CNPC. The government shut down their joint venture
588-million-euro ($780 million) 20,000 bpd refinery for several
weeks in January 2012 in a row over prices for the local market.
Chad became a crude producer in 2003 and production peaked
at about 176,000 barrels per day in 2005 before declining
primarily due to ageing wells in the country's Doba oil field.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; writing by Bate Felix; editing by
Keiron Henderson)