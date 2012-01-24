N'DJAMENA, Jan 24 Chad has suspended an oil refinery agreement with partner China National Petroleum Corp. and will set up a committee to renegotiate the accord, a government minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mahamat Allahou Taher, Chad's minister for trade and industry, said that the decision had been taken due to failed negotiations with CNPC despite the government making some concessions in a row that has led to fuel shortages in Chad.

The 20,000 barrel per day plant, 60 percent owned by CNPC, has been idled intermittently since it was inaugurated in June due to a row over the price of fuel, which the refinery's leadership said was too low to recover costs of feedstock. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by David Lewis)