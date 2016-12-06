Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Chad's government is negotiating with Exxon Mobil Corp over a massive fine which a court has ordered an Exxon-led consortium to pay and hopes to reach an "amicable" solution, Bechir Madet, Chad's minister of petroleum and energy, told Reuters on Tuesday.
A court in October fined the consortium 44 trillion CFA francs ($71.65 billion) - nearly four times BP's record Deepwater Horizon settlement - over unpaid royalties.
"The government is trying to find an amicable solution acceptable to both parties and looking for a future with the company," Madet told Reuters in an interview at the Petrotech conference in New Delhi.
Madet also said Indian companies ONGC Videsh and Adani Enterprises had shown interest in buying oil blocks in Chad.
($1 = 614.0800 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.