UPDATE 14-Oil rises 2 pct after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
Nov 15 Exxon Mobil Corp is negotiating with Chad about a record $74 billion fine the U.S. oil company was told to pay by a court in the central African nation over unpaid royalties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Exxon has appealed the Oct. 5 Chad court ruling, but the appeals court hearing has been delayed because of the talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a lawyer for Exxon. (bloom.bg/2fRpf5n)
The court decision fined a consortium that Exxon led over 44 trillion CFA francs ($73.44 billion) - nearly four times BP's record Deepwater Horizon settlement. ($1 = 599.1400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazil is toughening requirements for ethanol importers to protect domestic producers from an incoming surge of U.S. corn ethanol, a minister said on Monday, adding that he opposed the idea of new tariffs that could trigger costly retaliation.