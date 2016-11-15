Nov 15 Exxon Mobil Corp is negotiating with Chad about a record $74 billion fine the U.S. oil company was told to pay by a court in the central African nation over unpaid royalties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Exxon has appealed the Oct. 5 Chad court ruling, but the appeals court hearing has been delayed because of the talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a lawyer for Exxon. (bloom.bg/2fRpf5n)

The court decision fined a consortium that Exxon led over 44 trillion CFA francs ($73.44 billion) - nearly four times BP's record Deepwater Horizon settlement. ($1 = 599.1400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)