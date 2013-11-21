UPDATE 2-U.S. to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
N'DJAMENA, Nov 21 Chad's President Idriss Deby named a new prime minister on Thursday, hours after the previous head of government resigned along with his cabinet as parliament prepared to examine a motion of censure against them.
Kalzeubet Pahimi Deubet, an economist who currently heads Chad's government-owned cotton company, was appointed under a presidential decree read on state television. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given approval for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong ($1.90) per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.