By Daniel Flynn
| MAO, Chad
MAO, Chad Feb 25 Under the glare of the Saharan
sun, a U.S. special forces trainer corrects the aim of a Chadian
soldier as he takes cover behind a Toyota pick-up and fires at a
target with his AK47 -- a drill that could soon save his life.
Chad is sending hundreds of troops to fight Boko Haram in
neighbouring Nigeria as part of a regional offensive against the
Islamist group, which killed an estimated 10,000 people last
year in a campaign to carve an Islamic emirate from the north of
Africa's largest oil producer.
At the end of the exercise, a U.S. trainer shows the 85
Chadians the paper target peppered with bullet holes - many of
them outside the drawing of a gunman. "Not so great," he says
and orders them to do a round of push-ups -- in which American,
Italian and Belgian trainers all take part, laughing.
The annual 'Flintlock' counter-terrorism exercises are a
decade-old U.S.-sponsored initiative to bolster African nations'
ability to fight militant groups operating in the vast
ungoverned spaces of the Sahara with training.
"Even before the conflict with Boko Haram, we were preparing
to face a group like them," said the commander of the Chadian
troops, Captain Zakaria Magada, whose Special Anti-Terrorist
Group (SATG) is equipped and trained by the United States.
"Boko Haram is just a militia of civilians. We are an
organised army. They cannot face up to us."
Chad's armed forces are among the most respected in the
region - a reputation forged during decades of war and
rebellions, and honed in a 2013 fight against al Qaeda-linked
Islamists in the deserts of northern Mali.
But many of its troops are still raw. In the first days of
Flintlock, trainers from the U.S. army's 10th Special Forces
Group walked them through basics like adjusting the sights of
their weapons and properly cleaning them.
The trainers say there is a limit to what can be taught in 3
weeks of Flintlock but the objective of the exercise - which
this year groups 1,300 troops from 28 countries - is building
relationships among African nations and Western partners.
Efforts to construct a regional African taskforce to tackle
Boko Haram have been hampered by lack of cooperation between
neighbouring countries. With that in mind, planners built into
this year's Flintlock a cross-border scenario about tackling a
militant group modelled on the Nigerian militants.
"It is all about African nations finding African solutions
to their problems," said Major General James Linder, head of
U.S. Special Operations Command Africa. "We cannot do that for
them."
While France has deployed some 3,000 troops in Africa to
combat Islamic militants, the U.S. military has retained a
lighter footprint: providing equipment and training to allies
while participating in a few targeted missions, such as the hunt
for Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony.
Amid calls for the U.S. army to become more directly
involved, Linder says its focus on capacity building is part of
a long-term vision. By 2050, Africa is forecast to have 2.7
billion people - a third of the world's population, he says.
"The global community needs stable countries in Africa and
that can only happen through African nations themselves," he
said.
'NIGERIAN ARMY JUST NEEDS WEAPONS'
The United States stepped up military cooperation with
Nigeria following the abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls by
Boko Haram in the village of Chibok in April. However,
Washington's refusal to sell Cobra attack helicopters, amid
concerns over human rights abuses by the Nigerian military,
angered some in Africa's most populous nation.
"If we had enough guns and ammunition, the Nigerian army
could finish Boko Haram in a week," said a member of Nigeria's
elite Special Boat Services (SBS) attending Flintlock. He said
his unit, which has fought against the Islamist group, had
received previous training from the U.S. navy SEALs.
As Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin prepare to
launch their 8,700-strong taskforce next month, the United
States is providing intelligence and equipment. A major shipment
of helmets and bullet proof vests arrived in Cameroon this week.
U.S. special forces trainers, however, stress that equipment
is not the most important factor in fighting insurgents.
"It's not about the weapons you're carrying, it's about the
individual," said the U.S. major in charge of coordinating
Flintlock, emphasising the need to build relationships with the
local population to isolate militant groups.
In the nearby town of Mao military doctors provide free
medical treatment to locals and vets treat their animals. After
Boko Haram attacked a village just 100 km away on the shores of
Lake Chad this month, locals say they welcome the military
presence.
Yet a decade after Flintlock's launch, some question the
effectiveness of Washington's focus on training. Critics point
to the presence of U.S.-trained Captain Amadou Sanogo at the
head of the 2012 coup that plunged Mali into chaos, or
allegations of rights abuses by some African partner armies.
But General Abdraman Youssouf Mery, commander of Chad's
Special Anti-terrorist Group, said his troops had made good use
of the Flintlock training during the 2013 war in Mali.
"The population in Mali were terrified of giving us
information but we used what we had learnt from Flintlock: we
helped them and gave them medical assistance," he said. "Slowly
but surely, we won them over."
(Editing by Anna Willard)