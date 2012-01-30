(Corrects cost of building refinery in paragraph 6)
By Madjiasra Nako
N'DJAMENA, Jan 28 Chad's President Idriss
Deby sacked two senior ministers after a joint-venture refinery
deal with China National Petroleum went sour, according to a
presidential decree announced over state radio late on Friday.
The oil-producer nation last week said it suspended the
refinery accord after the government and CNPC failed to agree on
a price of fuel coming out of the 20,000 bpd plant, which has
been temporarily closed due to financial losses only months
after its inauguration.
The row threatens to cool relations with China at a time
China-run firms have earmarked billions of dollars in other
infrastructure projects in Chad, including an airport and a
railway.
Mahamat Ali Hassa, former minister of planning, will be
replaced by Bedouma Kordje, vice-president of the African
Development Bank, and Tabe Eugene, ex-oil minister, will be
replaced by Brahim Al Khallil, a school director, according to
the decree.
"These two people are paying for the crisis between the
government and the Chinese company running the refinery of
N'Djamena," a senior presidential source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "Their replacements will be in charge of
renegotiating the accord."
CNPC owns 60 percent of the refinery, which cost roughly 588
million euros ($771 million) to build, with Chad owning the
rest. The plant was inaugurated in June, but has been shut
intermittently due to the fuel price row, triggering fuel
shortages.
Chad's government sets retail fuel prices, but the
refinery's CNPC leadership has said the prices are too low to
recoup the cost of crude oil feedstock.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
