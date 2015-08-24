N'DJAMENA, Aug 24 President Idriss Deby has
dismissed Chad's interior and finance ministers in a cabinet
reshuffle, according to a government statement.
Former interior and public safety minister Abderahim Bireme
Hamid was replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir - a man with a
reputation for firmness who has occupied the post several times
in the past.
The reshuffle, announced late on Sunday, follows several
deadly attacks in the Chadian capital in June and July by
suspected Islamist militants from Nigeria-based Boko Haram. Deby
has said that Boko Haram can be defeated by the end of the year.
Finance minister Bedoumra Kordje, who applied unsuccessfully
to be African Development Bank president this year, was replaced
by Ngarlenan Docdjengar. The new cabinet is made up of 26
ministers and three secretaries of state.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Dominic Evans)