N'DJAMENA, Feb 6 The government of Chad
said on Monday that operation at its 20,000 bpd refinery have
restarted after it reached an agreement its Chinese partner
China National Petroleum Corp to settle a price
dispute which had led to a shutdown in January.
"I am just coming back from Djermaya (the refinery) where we
had been to restart it after reaching an agreement with our
Chinese partner," Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, Chad's justice
minister, told Reuters.
Fadoul, who was leading the government delegation in the
talks with China's CNPC, did not give further details.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Wrting by Bate Felix)