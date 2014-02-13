DAKAR Feb 13 Chad has launched the
privatisation of the central African country's third-largest
mobile operator Sotel, nearly four years after a failed attempt
to sell a controlling stake to Libya's sovereign wealth fund.
Potential bidders have until the end of next week to express
initial interest in Sotel, which is the country's only provider
of fixed, Internet and mobile services, according to people
familiar with the process.
The government aims to conclude the privatisation before the
second half of this year.
Cellphone penetration in Chad is running just over 40
percent, compared with between 60 and 80 percent in neighbouring
countries. Chad, twice the size of France, is home to 11 million
people and the International Monetary Fund has cited poor
telecommunications as an obstacle to economic development.
"The government intends to liberalize the telecom sector in
order to mobilize all the required energy to provide consumers
with quality products in a competitive and open framework,"
Daoussa Deby Itno, Minister of Post and New Information
Technologies, said.
Chad's two other mobile operators are Airtel, a subsidiary
of Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel, and Tigo,
owned by Luxembourg-listed Millicom. President
Idriss Deby's government has said it will not issue any more
mobile phone licences.
A deal to purchase a 60 percent stake in Sotel by the Libyan
African Investment Portfolio for $90 million in 2010 was
derailed by Libya's civil war.
