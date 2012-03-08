UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS opposes shareholder bid to overhaul Petropavlovsk board
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
HONG KONG, March 8 Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's largest aluminium producer, said on Thursday that it proposed to issue Shanghai-listed A shares to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) to fund aluminium projects.
It will apply to the Chinese authority for the issue of not more than 1.25 billion additional A shares to a maximum of 10 investors, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
For company statement please read: here ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Will Waterman)
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.