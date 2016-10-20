HONG KONG Oct 20 China's state-owned Aluminum
Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco)
swung back to profitability in the first nine months, buoyed by
higher metal prices and continued cost-cutting efforts, the
company said on Thursday.
Chalco posted a net profit of 107.9 million yuan ($16.02
million) in the January-September period, compared with a net
loss of 974.6 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing
to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The gains came as the company, one of the world's top
producers, benefited from the continued rise in aluminium prices
.
Prices rose 1.5 percent for their third straight quarterly
rise, hitting one-year highs of $1,710 a tonne in August, as
global capacity cuts helped erode excess output.
The improvement was also partly attributable to the recent
sale of some assets.
The second-largest aluminium producer in China, Chalco
accounts for just under a quarter of the country's alumina
output and over 10 percent of its aluminium output.
The global market has been plagued by oversupply for the
past five years, depressing prices and hurting producers'
profits.
Aluminium smelters in China, the world's top producer and
consumer of the metal, cut output late last year, reducing
supply in the hope of supporting prices.
($1 = 6.7360 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Josephine Mason in
Beijing. Editing by David Evans)