SINGAPORE Aug 25 Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) posted a sharp rise in profit in the first half of the year due to a general recovery in aluminium prices, the company said on Thursday.

Chalco, a state-controlled leading producer of primary aluminium and raw material alumina in China, posted a net profit of 57.4 million yuan ($8.62 million) for the first six months compared with 1.5 million yuan profit a year earlier, it said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

Prices of LME aluminium gained about 10 percent in the first half of the year, while Shanghai prices rose around 13 percent, though the levels are generally still lower than the same period a year earlier.

Aluminium smelters in China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, cut output late last year, reducing supply in the hope of supporting prices. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)