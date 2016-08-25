SINGAPORE Aug 25 Aluminum Corporation of China
Ltd (Chalco) posted a sharp rise
in profit in the first half of the year due to a general
recovery in aluminium prices, the company said on Thursday.
Chalco, a state-controlled leading producer of primary
aluminium and raw material alumina in China, posted a net profit
of 57.4 million yuan ($8.62 million) for the first six months
compared with 1.5 million yuan profit a year earlier, it said in
a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Prices of LME aluminium gained about 10 percent in
the first half of the year, while Shanghai prices rose around 13
percent, though the levels are generally still lower than the
same period a year earlier.
Aluminium smelters in China, the world's top producer and
consumer of the metal, cut output late last year, reducing
supply in the hope of supporting prices.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)