Commodities trader Statdrome sets up in Singapore
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
BEIJING, March 27 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top aluminium maker, posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 8.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion)for 2012 on Wednesday, as it faced low aluminium prices and rising costs.
Chalco had warned of a full-year loss in January in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The loss was far deeper than an average forecast for a 4.78 billion yuan net loss from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, and compared with a net profit of 237.97 million yuan a year ago.
Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 0.32 percent on Wednesday before the results were announced. They are down 11.8 percent so far this year, compared with a 0.85 percent loss on the broader Hang Seng Index in the same period. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Wan Xu)
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Competition Commission said on Sunday that it had asked the Competition Tribunal to fine construction materials group Afrimat for allegedly "abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices."