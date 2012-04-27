HONG KONG, April 27 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chalco) reported a net loss of 1.09 billion yuan
($173 million) for the first quarter on Friday, dented by higher
costs and lower prices for the lightweight metal.
Chalco, the country's top aluminium maker, also
warned of a loss for its first half ending June 2012 due to weak
prices and high raw material prices, in a statement to the
Shanghai stock exchange.
It reported a 19 percent rise in revenue to 33.6 billion
yuan in the three months ended March but the net loss was was
worse than analysts had expected, with UBS forecasting a loss of
750 million yuan. Last year the company made a net profit in the
same period of 331.17 million yuan.
The state-owned aluminium maker had warned of losses in the
first quarter and analysts forecast aluminium prices to be flat
while China's aluminium market would move into surplus this year
with more new low-cost capacity coming on stream.
Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended down 0.5 percent on
Friday before the results were announced. They are up 1 2 p ercent
so far this year, compared with a 13 p ercent gain on the broader
Hang Seng Index in the same period.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Greg Mahlich)