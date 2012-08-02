* Chalco extending offer period for another 30 days
HONG KONG, Aug 2 Chalco has decided to
extend its offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal
miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd for the second
time, the Chinese aluminium giant said on Thursday, in the face
of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.
State-controlled Chalco will extend the time for it to make
a proportional takeover bid for up to 60 percent of the common
shares of SouthGobi by another 30 days as it is still trying to
obtain approval from the Mongolian government, Chalco said.
"Additional time is needed to engage with the Mongolian
government and review the terms and conditions of the
transaction," it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Toronto- and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi's shares have wilted
since April, when Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
-- better known as Chalco -- announced a $926 million, or C$8.48
a share bid for a controlling interest in the company, which
owns large coal projects in Mongolia close to the Chinese
border.
SouthGobi shares last traded at C$4 in Toronto.
The proposed deal has the backing of SouthGobi's majority
shareholder, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, but it faced political
opposition within Mongolia almost immediately, which is becoming
wary about the growing Chinese presence in its mining sector.
"Mongolia is known to be sensitive to the acquisition of
resources by China, as this could put both the demand and supply
side in the hands of Chinese state-owned companies," HSBC said
in a July report.
Authorities in the resource-rich country threatened to
revoke SouthGobi's mining licenses and the government outlined
plans to enact new investment rules that would allow it to
review deals involving foreign companies with assets in the
country.
On July 3, Chalco announced it would delay its plan to
acquire the majority stake in SouthGobi by 30 days as it was
seeking regulatory backing in Mongolia.
Even if Chalco wins Mongolian approval, it would likely
lower its offer given the recent sharp declines in SouthGobi's
share price amid uncertainty over its mining licences in
Mongolia, analysts say.
SouthGobi suspended some of its mining operations in June as
it could not obtain permits to carry out day-to-day operations.
Operations in its Ovoot Tolgoi mine remain suspended, also
because of a recent sharp drop in coking coal prices in China, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A takeover by Chalco should benefit SouthGobi as the Chinese
company would become a major source of demand for its coking
coal and help SouthGobi source electricity and build highways
needed for production expansion and transport, analysts say.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)