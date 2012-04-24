HONG KONG, April 24 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
said it has agreed to buy 29.9 percent of
imported coking coal supplier Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd
for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million) to strengthen
its downstream logistics operations.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday,
the China's top aluminium maker said it would buy 1.13 billion
shares of Winsway Coking Coal from parent Winsway Resources
Holdings Ltd at HK$2.12 per share.
Chalco said it would become the single largest shareholder
of Winsway on completion of the deal, which would allow further
integration of its investments in the coal sector, in particular
trading of coal from Mongolia and the proposed acquisition of
SouthGobi Resources Ltd .
Winsway shares ended 8.7 percent higher at HK$1.88 on
Monday, while Chalco fell 3.9 percent in Hong Kong to HK$3.72.
For statement click here
Earlier this month, Chalco stepped up diversification,
agreeing to pay $926 million for a controlling stake in
Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources in a deal with mining
billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Resources.
($1 = 7.7619 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)