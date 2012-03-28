HONG KONG, March 28 A unit of China's
state-owned aluminum producer Chinalco has delayed a $500
million Hong Kong initial public offering planned for this month
till at least June due to the impact of western sanctions on
Iran, two sources said on Wednesday.
By then, China Aluminum International Engineering's
(Chalieco) business contracts with Iran would have expired,
smoothing the way for the flotation, the sources, who had direct
knowledge of the plans, said.
Chalieco is an infrastructure engineering and technology
company with operations in over 10 countries, including Iran.
The company had hired Morgan Stanley and UBS
along with China International Capital Corp to handle the
listing.
The sequence of events is not entirely clear. IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported over the weekend that mounting
political tensions between the United States and Iran had left
the IPO in limbo.
U.S. government sanctions on Iran prohibit American
companies from engaging in any transactions, including financing
or brokering, related to goods or services of Iranian origin or
goods or services owned or controlled by the Iranian government.
U.S. investors are also barred from making any new
investments in Iran or in property owned or controlled by the
Iranian government.
"The Iran issue is a real issue. Not just for the banks, but
for the investors also," one of the sources said. "And it's
becoming a bigger issue lately." The sources could not be named
due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
Other Chinese has also been caught up in the sanctions push.
ZTE Corp, China's second-largest telecommunications
equipment maker, last week said it will "curtail" its business
in Iran following a report that it had sold Iran's largest
telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of
monitoring telephone and Internet communications.
Shenzhen-based ZTE had signed a 98.6
million euro ($130.6 million) contract with the
Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010 that included the
surveillance system.
Tensions between the West and Tehran have grown in recent
months as sanctions aimed at slowing Iran's nuclear programme
have curbed its oil sales and increased scrutiny over banking
transactions with the country.
A spokesman for Chinalco, Chalieco's parent company,
confirmed the company has plans for an IPO, but gave no further
information on the timing, or whether it had been delayed
because of its business in Iran.
UBS declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley could not
offer an immediate comment.