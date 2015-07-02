SYDNEY, July 2 Australian investment manager Challenger Ltd on Thursday said it sold its 25 percent stake in global fixed income fund manager Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd to Janus Capital Group for A$45 million ($34.36 million).

Challenger will book a pre-tax profit of A$40 million from the sale in the 2016 financial year, it said in a statement.

This is the first time that Challenger has sold down an equity stake in one of its 14 boutique funds, Chief Executive Officer Brian Benari told Reuters in a telephone interview, in a transaction he calls "unusual".

"We're looking from a longer-term perspective," Benari said. "We see this as building a relationship with Janus that could give rise to opportunities around product and distribution."

Janus is spending at least $85 million to buy a majority interest in Kapstream, which managed $6.6 billion in assets as of March 31.

Shares in the Australian company, which manages A$60.4 billion in assets, rose 1.5 percent to A$6.89 in early trading on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark index that was up 0.8 percent.

($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)