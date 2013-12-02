By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
on Monday called for changes to the U.S. financial risk council
that could slow the process by which it designates large
financial firms as "systemic," subjecting them to tougher
supervision.
In a five-page list of proposed reforms, the Chamber
criticized the Financial Stability Oversight Council's
governance structure, saying it lacks transparency and does not
give enough deference to the FSOC-member regulators who have the
most expertise.
The Chamber plans to host a panel discussion on the subject
on Wednesday, where several experts who have been critical in
the past of the FSOC's operations will speak about systemic risk
regulation.
"Structural shortcomings have been exposed," the Chamber
wrote in its list of proposed reforms. "We believe important
changes must be made."
The FSOC is a council of regulators created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that is chaired by the
Treasury Secretary and composed of the heads of other banking
and market regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The FSOC has the power to designate firms whose collapse
could pose widespread market disruption as "systemically
important financial institutions," or SIFIs. Any firm designated
faces tougher capital rules and oversight by the Federal
Reserve.
Each member of the council casts a vote in deciding which
firms should face designation.
Earlier this year, the FSOC voted to designate General
Electric Co's GE Capital, American International Group
and Prudential Financial Inc.
The FSOC has also started looking into whether large asset
managers like BlackRock could be next in line.
For the vote on Prudential, the FSOC's independent insurance
member Roy Woodall and Federal Housing Financial Agency Acting
Director Edward DeMarco both dissented.
The Chamber did not explicitly discuss the FSOC's
decision-making on the designation of Prudential.
However, it was critical of the FSOC's current voting
threshold, and called for changes that would empower those who
vote against designation.
"We have been dismayed to see regulators with the most
expertise in a particular area ignored during the critical
designation votes," said David Hirschmann, the chief executive
of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, in
a call with reporters.
If a primary or independent council member disagrees with a
designation during a vote, the Chamber is proposing to require
the FSOC to conduct a second vote within 45 days.
Within 30 days of the initial vote, the dissenting member
would then be able to submit a report explaining his or her
rationale.
In order to designate a company, the Chamber is also
proposing to require three-quarters of the FSOC to agree,
instead of the current two-thirds.
In addition to changing the voting threshold, the Chamber
suggested a slew of other reforms.
One proposal would allow the primary regulator of a
designated non-bank SIFI to oversee the firm, rather than the
Federal Reserve.
Another proposal calls for expanding representation on the
FSOC.
Currently, the FSOC is only composed of the heads of each
regulatory agency, even though many of the agencies like the SEC
are governed by multi-member commissions.
The views of these other regulators are not represented at
the FSOC - a fact that led to some controversy last year after
the FSOC and the SEC butted heads over whether to propose a new
round of reforms for money market funds.
During that time, the Chamber was among the most vocal in
lobbying against any intervention by the FSOC into the SEC's
regulations of money funds.
Hirschmann told reporters Monday that while some of the
potential reforms in the Chamber's agenda could be enacted by
Congress, many of them can simply be addressed internally by the
FSOC.
The heads of the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, for instance, he said, "could certainly avail
themselves of the expertise" from other commissioners.
Aside from the proposed governance changes, the Chamber also
called for the FSOC to establish "clear rules of due process"
for the designation process itself.
Such changes could include giving companies a clear heads up
about what sorts of activities could be considered unduly risky,
so that they might curtail them to avoid designation.
When asked to respond to some of the Chamber's suggestions,
a Treasury spokesperson said the criteria for designation is
laid out in the Dodd-Frank law and was vetted through a public
comment process.