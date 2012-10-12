* Ecolab to pay $1.7 bln in cash, issue 8 mln shares
* Says deal to help make up for under-investment in North
America
* Acquisition to add to earnings in 2013
* Ecolab shares rise 2 percent
By Krishna N Das and Sunayan Bhattacharjee
Oct 12 Cleaning services company Ecolab Inc
will buy privately held oilfield specialty chemicals
maker Champion Technologies Inc for about $2.2 billion to tap
into rising demand for products used in oil and natural gas
drilling and help to make up for under-investment in North
America.
The acquisition will help Ecolab acclerate expansion of its
energy services business, which makes products used to prevent
corrosion in oilfield equipment and treat water for oil drillers
and refiners at a time when oil output from North American shale
fields is growing quickly.
"We're under-invested in North America and Champion has an
investment covered in the infrastructure," Ecolab Chief
Executive Douglas Baker said on a conference call.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab, whose biggest shareholder
is Microsoft founder Bill Gates's Cascade Investment LLC, will
pay about $1.7 billion in cash and issue about 8 million shares
to Champion. Ecolab's shares were up 2 percent at $64.93 in
early trading on Friday.
Ecolab, which bought Champion competitor Nalco Holding Co
last year for $5.4 billion, said the latest deal came about
earlier than desired because Champion wanted to sell.
Champion is controlled by the family of the late Willard
Johnson, who bought into the company in 1959.
RUNWAY OF GROWTH
"Ecolab has got their legacy in the cleaning and sanitation
business, but the real growth is coming from their energy
services," said Piper Jaffray analyst Mike Ritzenthaler.
"It seems to me that this acquisition leaves the groundwork
for a longer runaway of growth in energy services."
The deal value looked to be on par with transactions in the
specialty chemicals sector, Ritzenthaler said.
Houston-based Champion, whose competitors include
Schlumberger NV, Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc, had sales of $1.2 billion last year, Ecolab said.
Ecolab, which will announce its results on Oct. 30, said it
expected the acquisition of Champion to close by the end of the
year and add to earnings in 2013.
The company also said it estimated third-quarter adjusted
earnings of 87 cents per share, which is at the high end of its
July forecast.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 86 cents per share on
revenue of $3.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Two entities associated with Gates, Cascade and the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation, owned 10.7 percent of Ecolab as of
June 30. Ecolab said in May it would allow them to raise their
combined stake to 25 percent.
Ecolab promotes its environmental credentials, saying it
uses the least amount of energy and water and generates less
waste in the use of its products and services for the cleaning
of hotels, restaurants, food plants and oil rigs.