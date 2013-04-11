Bayern Munich's David Alaba (L) embraces Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus after their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

BERLIN Bayern Munich have received more than 200,000 ticket requests for their Champions League semi-final game in Munich, thousands of which were made before they advanced against Juventus, the club said on Thursday.

"We have been updating the figure constantly and at the moment it stands at 200,000 ticket requests for the semi-final home leg," a Bayern Munich official told Reuters.

Bayern's stadium fits only 69,000 and that includes the 39,500 ticket holders and any fans travelling with their opponents.

Bayern have advanced to their second consecutive Champions League semi-final with the draw on Friday including fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund as well as Spanish pair Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Four-time European champions Bayern, who were crowned Bundesliga winners with six games to spare on Saturday, had also sold out all of their 17 home games a month before the start of the current league season.

