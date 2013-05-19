Arsenal's Lourent Koscielny (R) scores against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Arsenal claimed the final Champions League spot at the expense of their arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

Defender Laurent Koscielny put visitors Arsenal ahead in the 52nd minute to secure fourth place with 73 points, one point ahead of fifth-placed Spurs who mustered a late goal from Gareth Bale to beat Sunderland 1-0 at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea sealed third place on 75 points with a 2-1 win at home to Everton.

Manchester United had already been crowned champions and their attention was on giving retiring manager Alex Ferguson a send-off to remember but as the goals rained in they could not give him a win as they drew 5-5 at West Bromwich Albion.

Last year's champions Manchester City finished 11 points behind United in second after a 3-2 defeat at home to Norwich City.

With first and second place decided some time ago and all three relegation spots already determined, the burning issue of the day centred on who would grab the final top-four place.

Discounting the highly improbable mathematical possibilities, it boiled down to a battle between north London's big foes Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger's side had the advantage before kickoff, with a one-point lead and the knowledge that as long as they won at Newcastle, the Champions League place was theirs.

They were facing a Newcastle side who were no longer troubled by relegation fears after securing their top-flight status and that lack of pressure translated into a troublesome first half for Arsenal as the hosts enjoyed the better chances.

Arsenal came out for the second half with a bit more spark and seven minutes into it finally got the goal they craved as Theo Walcott's free kick was headed on by Per Mertesacker and Koscielny stayed on side to prod the ball home.

Walcott hit the post in stoppage time as Arsenal ended a nervy game on top and completed a turnaround since trailing Spurs by seven points in March after losing the north London derby.

"We are happy, it's very important for the club to play Champions League next year," Koscielny told Sky Sports.

At White Hart Lane, Spurs had more urgency about them from the outset than Arsenal but were left questioning referee Andre Marriner's decision to book Bale for diving.

Bale, who has picked up a series of player of the year accolades this year, was shown the yellow card midway through the first half although television replays showed Seb Larsson's foul could have led to a valuable Spurs penalty instead.

With news filtering through that Arsenal had gone ahead in their game, Andre Villas-Boas' side continued to press for an opener with Michael Dawson, Bale, Scott Parker and Aaron Lennon among those going close.

They were given some hope with 15 minutes to go when Sunderland's David Vaughan was set off after a second yellow and finally made the man advantage count as Bale curled in a stunning goal on 89 minutes.

But it was not enough for Spurs who missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the second year running. Spurs finished fourth last season behind Wenger's side but they were denied a Champions League berth because sixth-placed Chelsea took the final spot as European champions.

