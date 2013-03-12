Galatasaray's Didier Drogba and team mates celebrate their victory over Schalke 04 following their Champions League soccer match in Gelsenkirchen March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal against AC Milan during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON A double by the mercurial Lionel Messi helped Barcelona reach the Champions League last eight by overhauling AC Milan's two-goal first-leg lead while Galatasaray joined them with a win at Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

Milan managed a surprise 2-0 win at the San Siro last month to stun Barca but the competition favourites stormed back with a mesmerising 4-0 win in the return match to grab a 4-2 aggregate victory as World Player of the Year Messi led by example.

The Argentine used minimal backlift to net a fifth-minute opener and gave the hosts even more hope five minutes before the break when he rifled home with aplomb.

David Villa curled in a third goal after 55 minutes and Jordi Alba added another late on to help Barca become the first team to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit without an away goal as they reached the last eight for the sixth straight time.

Galatarasay, who drew 1-1 at home to Schalke last month, prevailed 4-3 on aggregate following a frantic 3-2 win in Gelsenkirchen.

Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder's side looked to be on the way out when Roman Neustaedter scored for the Germans after 17 minutes following a scrappy corner.

Former Schalke player Hamit Altintop blasted in from distance eight minutes before the break for the Turks and free-scoring Burak Yilmaz soon gave Galatasaray the advantage with a lob.

Schalke's Michel Bastos levelled the scores after the break but it was not enough and Umut Bulut made sure for the visitors with a breakaway effort in injury time.

Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St Germain and Juventus all won through last week to the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich host Arsenal and Malaga welcome Porto in Wednesday's final last-16 matches with the Germans and the Portuguese favourites to progress after winning 3-1 and 1-0 in their respective first legs. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)