New Zealand won the toss and asked England to bat in their final Champions Trophy Group A match in Cardiff on Sunday.

All-rounder Corey Anderson will make his international one-day debut for New Zealand in place of injured pace bowler Tim Southee.

Off-spinner James Tredwell came into the England side in place of Graeme Swann, who has a calf strain.

The winner of Sunday's match will advance to this week's semi-finals.

Teams:

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, James Anderson.

New Zealand - Luke Ronchi, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, James Franklin, Brendon McCullum (captain), Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mills, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Umpires: Brian Oxenford and Rod Tucker (Australia).

