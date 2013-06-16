Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
New Zealand won the toss and asked England to bat in their final Champions Trophy Group A match in Cardiff on Sunday.
All-rounder Corey Anderson will make his international one-day debut for New Zealand in place of injured pace bowler Tim Southee.
Off-spinner James Tredwell came into the England side in place of Graeme Swann, who has a calf strain.
The winner of Sunday's match will advance to this week's semi-finals.
Teams:
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, James Anderson.
New Zealand - Luke Ronchi, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, James Franklin, Brendon McCullum (captain), Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mills, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Umpires: Brian Oxenford and Rod Tucker (Australia).
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
