England captain Alastair Cook survived three dropped catches by Nathan McCullum to score 64 out of his team's 169 all out off 23.3 overs against New Zealand in a rain-reduced Champions Trophy Group A match in Cardiff on Sunday.

Cook was dropped on 14 and 36 by McCullum, both the chances coming on the leg side from the bowling of left-arm medium-pacer James Franklin. The third, when the batsman was on 45, was a simple chance to point off Kane Williamson's off-spin.

McCullum finally held a catch from Cook off his own bowling when the England skipper hit the ball straight back to him.

The New Zealand all-rounder did manage to grasp three other catches and England fell away after reaching 141 for three in a match reduced to 24 overs a side.

Left-arm pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, New Zealand's most dangerous bowler in the tournament, made another early breakthrough when Ian Bell (10) struck the ball fiercely but straight to Brendon McCullum at short cover.

Bell had been dropped in the previous over by Kyle Mills when Franklin failed to hold on to a lofted shot at mid-on.

Jonathan Trott (8) started with a confident off-drive for four but was then caught by Nathan at mid-wicket off Mills. Trott's wicket gave Mills a record 25 in the Champions Trophy.

Joe Root, one of England's form batsmen, batted attractively and hit the first six of the match over the short boundaries when he pulled Daniel Vettori over mid-wicket. He became McClenaghan's second victim, skying a catch to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi after scoring 38.

Cook lofted two sixes and Eoin Morgan hit McCullum out of the ground before he was lbw to Daniel Vettori for 15. The veteran left-arm spinner used all his guile and skill to return the impressive figures of 5-0-27-1.

Wickets then fell swiftly with Franklin, who like McCullum had a mixed day in the field, running out Tim Bresnan for four, hitting the stumps with a direct throw after a initial fumble which had tempted the batman into taking a second run.

