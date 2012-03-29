Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
JAKARTA, March 29 PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical , Indonesia's top petrochemical company, is considering a rights issue to raise around $300 million this year or next to finance its expansion, a company executive said on Thursday.
Suryandi, the company's corporate secretary, told reporters on Thursday the company was in talks with investment banks about the best time to enter the market.
Suryandi said the company aimed to sell up to 15 percent of new shares in the rights issue. ($1 = 9147.5 rupiahs) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Dan Lalor)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.