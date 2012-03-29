JAKARTA, March 29 PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical , Indonesia's top petrochemical company, is considering a rights issue to raise around $300 million this year or next to finance its expansion, a company executive said on Thursday.

Suryandi, the company's corporate secretary, told reporters on Thursday the company was in talks with investment banks about the best time to enter the market.

Suryandi said the company aimed to sell up to 15 percent of new shares in the rights issue. ($1 = 9147.5 rupiahs) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Dan Lalor)