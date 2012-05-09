May 9 Actor Brad Pitt is to be the new face of
Chanel No.5 perfume, one of the most famous fragrances in the
world, the French fashion house said on Wednesday.
"Chanel has selected world renowned actor Brad Pitt to be
the face of the upcoming advertising campaign for Chanel No.5,"
Chanel said in a brief statement on its Twitter account.
Chanel gave no details but the deal is thought to mark the
first time that the iconic perfume for women will be marketed by
a man.
Pitt, 48, the star of movies like "Moneyball" and "Ocean's
Eleven," joins the likes of Nicole Kidman and Catherine Deneuve
who have represented the fragrance.
Chanel No. 5 was the first perfume launched by legendary
French designer Coco Chanel in 1922. It became associated with
Marilyn Monroe after the actress famously said the fragrance was
all she wore to bed.
Pitt, regarded as one of the hottest celebrities in the
world, proposed marriage in April to his long-time partner
Angelina Jolie.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Patricia Reaney)