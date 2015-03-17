PARIS, March 17 French fashion house Chanel said
it plans to hike prices in Europe and cut them in Asia to
counter the decline of the euro and discourage customers from
buying fakes.
The world's second-biggest luxury brand behind LVMH's
Louis Vuitton will start by standardising prices
across its markets from April 8 on three of its most well-known
handbags - the 11.12, the 2.55 and the Boy bag.
"This decision will enable us to offer our products to all
our clients at a harmonised price wherever they are in the
world," Chanel said in a statement on Tuesday.
The move will also help Chanel fight against "parallel
re-sell markets that are facilitated by price differences and
hurt the business, the image and exclusive character of the
Chanel brand," it added.
Worldwide prices will not fluctuate more than 10 percent
above or below the global euro benchmark, said Bruno Pavlovsky,
Chanel's president of fashion.
The price of the 11.12 and 2.55 models will rise to 4,260
euros ($4,517) in April from 3,550 euros in Europe, while the
cost of the Boy bag is set to rise to 3,720 euros from 3,100
euros, Chanel said.
The prices of the bags will remain stable in Japan, the
United States, Britain and Canada, and decline in Hong Kong,
China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Dubai and Russia, it said.
Chanel added that it would progressively standardise prices
across other products this year.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; Editing by
James Regan)