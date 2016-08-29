By Pascale Denis and Toby Sterling
| PARIS/AMSTERDAM
PARIS/AMSTERDAM Aug 29 French luxury goods
maker Chanel was hit hard by the luxury spending slump last
year, leading to a sharp drop in profit and sales, according to
figures filed with the Amsterdam exchange.
Chanel International BV said operating profit in the year to
Dec. 31 fell 23 percent to $1.6 billion on revenue some 17
percent lower to $6.24 billion.
Controlled by secretive billionaires Alain and Gerard
Wertheimer, Chanel is one of the world's biggest luxury brands
alongside LVMH's Louis Vuitton.
Chanel declined to say what businesses and regions were
included in the figures and refused to comment on them.
By comparison, Louis Vuitton, which also does not publish
separate numbers, makes an estimated 8 billion euros in annual
sales.
In France, Chanel filed numbers for its cosmetics and
perfume businesses that showed revenue last year reached 2.6
billion euros ($2.91 billion), down 21 percent against the
previous year.
To boost the sales of its No. 5, once the world's most sold
perfume, Chanel is this month re-launching the scent created in
1921 with a new version called "No. 5 L'eau."
Louis Vuitton unveiled last month its first ever collection
of perfumes, sold only in its own stores.
Chanel competes head on with L'Oreal and the
group's best-selling perfume "La Vie est Belle" by Lancome and
with LVMH's "J'adore" by Dior.
In January, Chanel said Maureen Chiquet, who was one of the
only women at the head of a big luxury brand, had resigned over
strategic differences. Alain Wertheimer took over her position.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Adrian Croft)