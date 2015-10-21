PARIS Oct 21 French luxury goods provider
Chanel has acquired Napa Valley's St. Supéry Estate vineyards
and Winery for an undisclosed sum, adding a Californian brand to
its portfolio of Bordeaux wines.
The Wertheimer family behind Chanel has owned high-end wine
makers Chateau Rauzan-Ségla and Saint-Emilion's Chateau Canon
since the 1980s. The acquisition will give them a solid foothold
in the U.S. wine market, one of the most buoyant globally.
The St. Supéry estate of more than 600 hectares, located in
the northeastern Napa Valley, was created in the 1980s by French
wine maker Robert Skalli.
"I am delighted to hand over St. Supéry to such a
well-regarded company that understands luxury brands and will
continue to enhance this special property," Skalli said in a
statement issued by its advisors the Demeter Group.
Rothschild co-advised on the sale, which is due to be
completed this month. The company said that no significant
change in operations or management was anticipated.
St. Supéry, which has won many awards, specialises in
Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon and produces more than
100,000 cases a year.
