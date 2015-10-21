PARIS Oct 21 French luxury goods provider Chanel has acquired Napa Valley's St. Supéry Estate vineyards and Winery for an undisclosed sum, adding a Californian brand to its portfolio of Bordeaux wines.

The Wertheimer family behind Chanel has owned high-end wine makers Chateau Rauzan-Ségla and Saint-Emilion's Chateau Canon since the 1980s. The acquisition will give them a solid foothold in the U.S. wine market, one of the most buoyant globally.

The St. Supéry estate of more than 600 hectares, located in the northeastern Napa Valley, was created in the 1980s by French wine maker Robert Skalli.

"I am delighted to hand over St. Supéry to such a well-regarded company that understands luxury brands and will continue to enhance this special property," Skalli said in a statement issued by its advisors the Demeter Group.

Rothschild co-advised on the sale, which is due to be completed this month. The company said that no significant change in operations or management was anticipated.

St. Supéry, which has won many awards, specialises in Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon and produces more than 100,000 cases a year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis, editing by Larry King)