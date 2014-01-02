BRIEF-Wuhan Hanshang Group to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Jan 2 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit to increase to 3.2-3.8 billion yuan ($525-$624 million) from 1.45 billion previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nej75v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Tsai Tien-Chun has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2ox2O7X) Further company coverage: