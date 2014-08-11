BRIEF-NH Hotels finalises agreement with Hesperia to manage 28 hotels in Spain
* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels
Aug 11 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says has sold 176,976 vehicles in July, up 42 percent y/y
PARIS, April 20 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, reflecting weakness in India and the earlier timing of the Chinese New year.