Indonesia March motorbike sales down 15.9 pct y/y - Astra

JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest