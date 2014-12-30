BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -20 to 10 pct
April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd:
Dec 30 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sees 2014 car sales at about 2.54 million vehicles
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x014Wp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd:
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.