SHANGHAI Dec 6 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co , the Chinese partner of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said on Tuesday that it planned to spend up to HK$610 million ($78.5 million) to buy back its hard-currency denominated B-shares.

Changan said in a filing that it would buy up to a quarter of its existing Shenzhen-listed B-shares, or 5.58 percent of its total shareholding, over the next six months at prices no higher than HK$3.76 per share.

"Recently, the company's B-share price has obviously deviated from the company's actual performance and profitability," Changan said in the statement.

"That has severely undervalued the company and negatively impacted the company's image, which is not in the good interest of our shareholders."

Changan B-shares jumped by their 10 percent daily limit to HK$2.49 on Tuesday following the announcement, but they still represent half of the market value compared to the company's yuan-dominated A-shares.

Some Chinese companies have issued both A-and B-shares on the domestic stock exchanges targeting Chinese and foreign investors respectively.

($1 = 7.7708 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)