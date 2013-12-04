Dec 4 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says November auto sales up 6.7 percent y/y at 195,341 units

* Says January-November auto sales up 21.4 pct y/y at 1,917,856 units

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qaq25v

