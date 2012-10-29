Oct 29 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd , the Chinese joint venture partner of Ford Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 185 (142) Revenue 6,177 5,069 For a full statement (in Chinese), please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)