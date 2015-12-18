BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
Dec 18 Changchun Sinoenergy :
* Says Qingdao-based energy subsidiary to invest 15 million yuan in a Jiaxing-based natural gas company
* Subsidiary will hold 15 percent stake in the natural gas company after investment
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2npJCq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Express Inc - following closings, express will continue to operate 635 stores in U.S.