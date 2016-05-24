UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Changhae Ethanol Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire entire 750,000 shares of Hitejinroe Thanol, an alcohol producing company, to boost competitiveness
* Says transaction price is 73.5 billion won
* To hold a 100 stake in target company after the acquisition
* Expects transaction settlement on July 29
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xPgMC3gb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.