BRIEF-Real Holding signs deal to sell its property in Bromma
* BUYER IS MICHAEL DERK VIA COMPANY, SHAREHOLDER IN REAL HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 30 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell property assets for 352.7 million yuan ($56.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zNBgPb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations